FYI Philly - December 31, 2016 - Program Information

This week on FYI Philly we are looking back on a great year and getting you ready for 2017. We've got ideas for eating on a budget, eating healthy, working out and DIY activities for you and your friends. Plus, a look back at our FYI Philly year; the great people we met and some behind the scenes fun.PKG #2 Philadelphia Magazine: Cheap EatsPhiladelphia Magazine's Cheap Eatshttp://www.phillymag.com/foobooz/2016/09/24/cheap-eats-philadelphia/Woodrow's Sandwich Shop630 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 470-3559http://www.woodrowsandwich.com/https://www.facebook.com/woodrowssandwichshopHoneygrowMultiple locations169 E. City Avenue (at Belmont Ave.), Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004610 667 2573http://www.honeygrow.com/https://www.facebook.com/honeygrow/The Blue Duck2859 Holme Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152(267) 686-4687http://blueduckphilly.com/https://www.facebook.com/blueduckphillyBar Bombon133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(267) 606-6612http://barbombon.com/https://www.facebook.com/barbombon/South Philly Barbacoa1703 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-360-5282http://southphillybarbacoa.com/https://www.facebook.com/chefmtz/Pipeline Taco165 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087(610) 225-8226http://www.pipelinetaco.com/https://www.facebook.com/Pipeline-Taco-389873711215382/Heffe Tacos1431 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 423-2309http://heffetacos.com/https://www.facebook.com/pages/Heffe-Taco/410004945864357The Bakeshop on 20th269 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 644-9714http://www.bakeshopon20th.com/https://www.facebook.com/bakeshopon20thMalvern Buttery233 E King St, Malvern, PA 19355(610) 296-2534http://www.malvernbuttery.com/https://www.facebook.com/malvernbutteryPoke Bowl958 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(267) 319-9943https://pokebowl.org/https://www.facebook.com/Poke-Bowl-1025801057457700Bryn and Dane'sMultiple Locations115 Plymouth Rd #1, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462(610) 825-6794http://www.brynanddanes.com/https://www.facebook.com/BRYNandDANES/PKG #3 Philadelphia Magazine: ExerciseBest TrainerOsayi Osunde - Fit Academyhttp://www.fitphl.com/3000 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19121(267) 225-7064OOSUNDETRAINING@GMAIL.COMhttps://www.facebook.com/osunde23Best All-in-One YogaCorePower Yoga1616 Walnut St, Ste B01 (just below street level)Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 515-2440https://www.corepoweryoga.com/locations/pennsylvania/philadelphia/walnut-streethttps://www.facebook.com/CorePowerYogaPhiladelphia/?fref=tsBest Escape MassageThe Quartet at Rittenhouse210 West Rittenhouse SquarePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania 19103215-790-2500http://www.therittenhousespaclub.com/https://www.facebook.com/The-Rittenhouse-Spa-Club-Hair-by-Paul-Labrecque-216630428540076/https://twitter.com/RittenhouseSpaBest Out-of-the-Box FitnessIron Maiden Futurism1707 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148Phone: (215) 952-0360http://www.palosantowellnessboutique.com/https://www.facebook.com/palosantowellnessboutiqueBest Suburban trailPerkiomen Trailhttp://www.montcopa.org/1153/Perkiomen-Trailhttps://www.facebook.com/montgomery.county.pa/Best Urban HikeBen Franklin Bridgehttp://www.drpa.org/bridges/ben-franklin-bridge.htmlPKG #4 Healthy EatsHerban Quality Eats3601 Market StPhiladelphia, PA 19104(267) 281-8920http://herbanqualityeats.com/#1https://www.facebook.com/herbanqualityeatsSmartplateTaking pre-orders now, shipping fall of 2016https://getsmartplate.com/Snap KitchenRittenhouse1901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Old City259 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106Midtown Village1109 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Fishtown1325 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125Fairmount1901 Callowhill Street,, Philadelphia, PA 19130http://www.snapkitchen.com/https://www.facebook.com/snapkitchenPKG #5 Board & BrushBoard and Brush - Cherry Hill1871 Route 70 E, #16Cherry Hill, NJ 08003(856) 306-8989https://boardandbrush.com/cherryhill/https://www.facebook.com/boardandbrushcherryhillhttps://www.instagram.com/boardandbrushcherryhill/PKG #7 Love Arts:The Philadelphia OrchestraThe Paris FestivalSelect Dates: January 12- January 27VERIZON HALL300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102https://www.philorch.org/concert/paris-festival-week-2#/https://www.facebook.com/PhilOrch/PKG #9 Shelter MeRed Paw1328 S 24th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146(267) 289-2729http://redpawemergencyreliefteam.com/https://www.facebook.com/redpawrelief/WRAPSThe Fillmore - Philadelphia29 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 309-0150http://www.thefillmorephilly.com/https://www.facebook.com/FillmorePhilly/