FYI Philly - December 31, 2016 - Program Information

December 31, 2016 (WPVI) --
This week on FYI Philly we are looking back on a great year and getting you ready for 2017. We've got ideas for eating on a budget, eating healthy, working out and DIY activities for you and your friends. Plus, a look back at our FYI Philly year; the great people we met and some behind the scenes fun.

PKG #2 Philadelphia Magazine: Cheap Eats

Philadelphia Magazine's Cheap Eats
http://www.phillymag.com/foobooz/2016/09/24/cheap-eats-philadelphia/

Woodrow's Sandwich Shop
630 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 470-3559
http://www.woodrowsandwich.com/
https://www.facebook.com/woodrowssandwichshop

Honeygrow
Multiple locations
169 E. City Avenue (at Belmont Ave.), Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610 667 2573
http://www.honeygrow.com/
https://www.facebook.com/honeygrow/

The Blue Duck
2859 Holme Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152
(267) 686-4687
http://blueduckphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/blueduckphilly

Bar Bombon
133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 606-6612
http://barbombon.com/
https://www.facebook.com/barbombon/

South Philly Barbacoa
1703 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-360-5282
http://southphillybarbacoa.com/
https://www.facebook.com/chefmtz/

Pipeline Taco
165 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 225-8226
http://www.pipelinetaco.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Pipeline-Taco-389873711215382/

Heffe Tacos
1431 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-2309
http://heffetacos.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Heffe-Taco/410004945864357

The Bakeshop on 20th
269 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 644-9714
http://www.bakeshopon20th.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bakeshopon20th

Malvern Buttery
233 E King St, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 296-2534
http://www.malvernbuttery.com/
https://www.facebook.com/malvernbuttery

Poke Bowl

958 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 319-9943
https://pokebowl.org/
https://www.facebook.com/Poke-Bowl-1025801057457700

Bryn and Dane's
Multiple Locations
115 Plymouth Rd #1, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(610) 825-6794
http://www.brynanddanes.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BRYNandDANES/

PKG #3 Philadelphia Magazine: Exercise
Best Trainer
Osayi Osunde - Fit Academy
http://www.fitphl.com/
3000 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19121
(267) 225-7064
OOSUNDETRAINING@GMAIL.COM
https://www.facebook.com/osunde23

Best All-in-One Yoga
CorePower Yoga
1616 Walnut St, Ste B01 (just below street level)
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 515-2440
https://www.corepoweryoga.com/locations/pennsylvania/philadelphia/walnut-street
https://www.facebook.com/CorePowerYogaPhiladelphia/?fref=ts

Best Escape Massage
The Quartet at Rittenhouse
210 West Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
215-790-2500
http://www.therittenhousespaclub.com/
https://www.facebook.com/The-Rittenhouse-Spa-Club-Hair-by-Paul-Labrecque-216630428540076/
https://twitter.com/RittenhouseSpa

Best Out-of-the-Box Fitness
Iron Maiden Futurism
1707 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Phone: (215) 952-0360
http://www.palosantowellnessboutique.com/
https://www.facebook.com/palosantowellnessboutique

Best Suburban trail
Perkiomen Trail
http://www.montcopa.org/1153/Perkiomen-Trail
https://www.facebook.com/montgomery.county.pa/

Best Urban Hike
Ben Franklin Bridge
http://www.drpa.org/bridges/ben-franklin-bridge.html

PKG #4 Healthy Eats
Herban Quality Eats

3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 281-8920
http://herbanqualityeats.com/#1
https://www.facebook.com/herbanqualityeats

Smartplate
Taking pre-orders now, shipping fall of 2016
https://getsmartplate.com/

Snap Kitchen
Rittenhouse
1901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Old City
259 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Midtown Village
1109 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Fishtown
1325 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Fairmount
1901 Callowhill Street,, Philadelphia, PA 19130
http://www.snapkitchen.com/
https://www.facebook.com/snapkitchen

PKG #5 Board & Brush
Board and Brush - Cherry Hill
1871 Route 70 E, #16
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 306-8989
https://boardandbrush.com/cherryhill/
https://www.facebook.com/boardandbrushcherryhill
https://www.instagram.com/boardandbrushcherryhill/

PKG #7 Love Arts:
The Philadelphia Orchestra
The Paris Festival
Select Dates: January 12- January 27
VERIZON HALL
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
https://www.philorch.org/concert/paris-festival-week-2#/
https://www.facebook.com/PhilOrch/

PKG #9 Shelter Me
Red Paw
1328 S 24th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 289-2729
http://redpawemergencyreliefteam.com/
https://www.facebook.com/redpawrelief/

WRAPS
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
29 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 309-0150
http://www.thefillmorephilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FillmorePhilly/
entertainmentFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
