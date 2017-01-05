FYI Philly - January 7, 2017 - Program Information

December 10, 2016 (WPVI) --This week on FYI Philly, it's a New Year and a celebration of all things new!
We're talking new places to eat, both dinner and dessert, and new spots for those cocktail cravings.
Plus we check out some new fashion and fitness options and take to the skies for the city's best new luxury living.
It's an FYI for you Saturday at 730 (after the football game) on 6abc, with an encore presentation Sunday at midnight.
Here are the details on this week's features:
New Restaurants
24: Wood Fired Fare from Chef Jose Garces
2401 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215.333.3331
www.24philly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/24-1830312250513719/
Plenty Café in Queen Village
705 S 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 758-6791
http://plentyphiladelphia.com/
https://www.facebook.com/plentyphiladelphia
Token Grab n Go: Fast Korean casual
The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties
1050 N. Hancock Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
215.858.2288
https://www.facebook.com/tokenphilly/
New Sweet Spots
Cake Life Bake Shop
306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 278-2580
http://cakelifebakeshop.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cakelifebakeshop
Tan's Tasty Cakes
New location
229 Plaza Blvd, Morrisville, PA
Original location
29 George Dye Rd Hamilton, New Jersey
(609) 528-0603
http://www.tanstastycakes.com/
https://www.facebook.com/tannycakes/
New Booze
Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar
King of Prussia Town Center
250 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406
(484) 965-9779
http://paladarlatinkitchen.com/
https://www.facebook.com/PaladarKOP/
Wissahickon Brewing Company
3705 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 713-8433
http://www.wissahickonbrew.com/
https://www.facebook.com/WissahickonBrewingCo/
Manatawny Still Works
320 Circle of Progress Dr
#104
Pottstown, PA 19464
(484) 624-8271
http://manatawnystillworks.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ManatawnyStillWorks/
New Fitness Options
New Gym: City Fitness Fishtown
1428 Frankford Avenue (Frankford & Belgrade)
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215.302.4444
https://cityfitnessphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cityfitnessphilly
New Fitness Studio: SolidCore Center City
725 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.702.4491
http://solidcore.co/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/solidcorestudio
New Yoga Studio: Rebel
8020 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215.242.9642
http://rebelyogastudio.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rebellifeyoga/
New Fashion
Justin Jean PJs
https://www.justinjeanpjs.com/
https://www.facebook.com/JustinJeanPJs/
https://www.instagram.com/justinjeanpjs/
Sold at Savioni Boutique- New Hope, PA
http://www.savioniboutique.com/
Lululemon- The Local Fishtown
1424 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-4170
http://info.lululemon.com/stores/us/philadelphia/the-local-fishtown
https://www.facebook.com/lululemonFishtown/
New Style & More: Made in Philly
Girls Auto Clinic & Clutch Beauty Bar
7425 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby PA 19082
484.461.4693
http://girlsautoclinic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GirlsAutoClinic/
New Luxury Living
1919 Market Apartments
1919 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-249-6472
www.1919marketapts.com
One Riverside Luxury Condominiums
(A Dranoff Property)
225 South 25th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-600-2496
www.oneriversidecondos.com
FYI Arts: New Show
Elephant & Piggie's We Are in A Play!
Merriam Theater, Saturday, January 21st @ 11am & 2pm
250 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
For Tix:
Love The Arts in Philly
http://www.theartsinphilly.org/events/elephant-and-piggie
Twitter@TheArtsinPhilly
New Free Ticket Sweepstakes!
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 888-0200
http://duponttheatre.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThePlayhouseDE
Win Tickets to see Rodgers + Hammerstein's Tony-Award winning Cinderella here:
Shelter Me
Rancho Relaxo
http://ranchorelaxonj.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ranchorelaxonj