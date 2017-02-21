FYI Philly: Best Brew Pubs and Healthy Winter Soups - February 18, 2017

It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7pm on 6abc, with an encore presentation Sunday at midnight.
Here are the details on this week's features:
The Brewpub Boom
Philadelphia has a number of new spots where you can enjoy some craft brews and delicious grub. Our friends at Philadelphia magazine put together their top picks, and with that list in hand, Erin O'Hearn takes us on a tour.
Flying Fish Crafthouse
1363 N 31st St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 701-4545
Crime and Punishment Brewing Co.
2711 W Girard Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 235-2739
St. Benjamin's Taproom
1710 N 5th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19122
La Cabra Brewing
642 Lancaster Ave
Berwyn, PA 19312
(610) 240-7908
Harp & Crown
A night out on the town often starts with dinner and ends with some kind of entertainment. Melissa Magee has an FYI for you on a new gastro pub in Center City where you can dine and bowl!
1525 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.330.2800
harpandcrowninfo@schulson.com
New Booze
Looking for some new spots to enjoy a cocktail in 2017? Ducis Rodgers found a couple spots with exciting new menu's where the drinks are the main attraction.
Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar
King of Prussia Town Center
250 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406
(484) 965-9779
Wissahickon Brewing Company
3705 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 713-8433
Manatawny Still Works
320 Circle of Progress Dr
#104
Pottstown, PA 19464
(484) 624-8271
Philadelphia Magazine's Picks for Sip-worthy Soups
Winter is prime soup weather. If you're looking for a healthier bowl, Philadelphia Magazine polled some of the city's fitness gurus for their favorites.
http://www.phillymag.com/be-well-philly/2016/12/08/best-healthy-soup-philadelphia/
Whole Foods Center City
2101 Pennsylvania Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-557-0015
Cheu Noodle Bar (Cheu Noodle kitchenette inside Whole Foods Center City too!)
255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 639-4136
Bar Bombon
133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 606-6612
Charlie was a Sinner
131 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 758-5372
Chris' Jazz Cafe
The price of the soup drops with the temperature, starting at 39-degrees. If it gets below freezing, the soup is free!
1421 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.568.3131
Made in Philly
Upper Darby is home to a new spot that's one-of-a-kind...a one-stop repair shop for hair, nails and, yes, even your car.
Girls Auto Clinic & Clutch Beauty Bar
7425 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby PA 19082
484.461.4693
Philadelphia Flower Show Preview
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Holland: Flowering the World
March 11-19
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Gala Preview Party
See all the beauty on display at this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show - the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event featuring stunning displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers.
Friday, March 10, 2017
6:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors
7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young Friends
New Sweet Spots
Looking for spots to satisfy your sweet tooth? Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on 2 new bakeries, one in the city and one in the suburbs.
Cake Life Bake Shop
306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 278-2580
Tan's Tasty Cakes
New location
229 Plaza Blvd, Morrisville, PA
Original location
29 George Dye Rd Hamilton, New Jersey
(609) 528-0603
FYI Loves the Arts
The Love the Arts in Philly campaign has a new feature....podcasts that feature one-on-one interviews with some of your favorite artists and entertainers.
Love the Arts in Philly podcasts
You can subscribe to the series on iTunes
www.LoveTheArtspodcast.org
Free Ticket Sweepstakes!
We're giving away free tickets to see a Broadway show at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington Riverdance runs February 21st through the 26th and Pippin March 7th through the 12th
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 888-0200
Win Tickets to see Riverdance: February 21st- 26th & Pippin: March 7th-12th
Shelter Me
This week's shelter me winner takes us to Lambertville, New Jersey where a family found a cat that looked a little different than the rest, and that's what made it love at first sight.
Animal Alliance
PO Box 1285 - Belle Mead, NJ 08502
(609) 818-1952
http://www.animalalliancenj.org/
AnimalAlliance@comcast.net