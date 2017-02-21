FYI Philly: Best Brew Pubs and Healthy Winter Soups - February 18, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1763465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia has a number of new spots where you can enjoy some craft brews and delicious grub. Erin O?Hearn takes us on a tour.

New Booze

Made in Philly



Philadelphia Flower Show Preview

New Sweet Spots

This week on FYI Philly, We tap into Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best brew pubs and healthy winter soups. Take you to a new spot where you can dine and bowl! Try some new dessert spots and Philly created cocktails....and a place where you can get your hair and your car done!It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7pm on 6abc, with an encore presentation Sunday at midnight.Here are the details on this week's features:Philadelphia has a number of new spots where you can enjoy some craft brews and delicious grub. Our friends at Philadelphia magazine put together their top picks, and with that list in hand, Erin O'Hearn takes us on a tour.1363 N 31st StPhiladelphia, PA 19121(215) 701-45452711 W Girard AvePhiladelphia, PA 19130(215) 235-27391710 N 5th St.Philadelphia, PA 19122642 Lancaster AveBerwyn, PA 19312(610) 240-7908A night out on the town often starts with dinner and ends with some kind of entertainment. Melissa Magee has an FYI for you on a new gastro pub in Center City where you can dine and bowl!Harp & Crown1525 Sansom StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215.330.2800harpandcrowninfo@schulson.comLooking for some new spots to enjoy a cocktail in 2017? Ducis Rodgers found a couple spots with exciting new menu's where the drinks are the main attraction.King of Prussia Town Center250 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406(484) 965-97793705 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129(215) 713-8433320 Circle of Progress Dr#104Pottstown, PA 19464(484) 624-8271Winter is prime soup weather. If you're looking for a healthier bowl, Philadelphia Magazine polled some of the city's fitness gurus for their favorites.2101 Pennsylvania AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19130215-557-0015(Cheu Noodle kitchenette inside Whole Foods Center City too!)255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107(267) 639-4136133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(267) 606-6612131 S 13th StPhiladelphia, PA 19107(267) 758-5372The price of the soup drops with the temperature, starting at 39-degrees. If it gets below freezing, the soup is free!1421 Sansom StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215.568.3131Upper Darby is home to a new spot that's one-of-a-kind...a one-stop repair shop for hair, nails and, yes, even your car.7425 W Chester PikeUpper Darby PA 19082484.461.4693PHS Philadelphia Flower ShowHolland: Flowering the WorldMarch 11-19Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 10, 20176:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young FriendsLooking for spots to satisfy your sweet tooth? Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on 2 new bakeries, one in the city and one in the suburbs.306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 278-2580New location229 Plaza Blvd, Morrisville, PAOriginal location29 George Dye Rd Hamilton, New Jersey(609) 528-0603The Love the Arts in Philly campaign has a new feature....podcasts that feature one-on-one interviews with some of your favorite artists and entertainers.Love the Arts in Philly podcastsYou can subscribe to the series on iTunesWe're giving away free tickets to see a Broadway show at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington Riverdance runs February 21st through the 26th and Pippin March 7th through the 12thThe Playhouse on Rodney Square1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801(302) 888-0200Win Tickets to see Riverdance: February 21st- 26th & Pippin: March 7th-12thThis week's shelter me winner takes us to Lambertville, New Jersey where a family found a cat that looked a little different than the rest, and that's what made it love at first sight.Animal AlliancePO Box 1285 - Belle Mead, NJ 08502(609) 818-1952AnimalAlliance@comcast.net