FYI Philly: Red Carpet Ready - February 25, 2017

It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7pm on 6abc. Here are the details on this week's features:
Kirna Zabete
If you fancy fashion, there's a new spot in Bryn Mawr bringing their New York line to the Philadelphia area. Erin O'Hearn hits the shopping scene at Kirna Zabete.
Kirna Zabete
915 West Lancaster Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
http://www.kirnazabete.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KirnaZabete
https://www.instagram.com/kirnazabete/
https://twitter.com/KirnaZabete
https://www.pinterest.com/kirnazabete/
http://kirnazabete.polyvore.com/
Blue Sole Shoes & Huntrs.com
Melissa Magee takes a look at Philadelphia's exclusive high-end men's shoe boutique - Blue Sole Shoes - plus a new online consignment shop for men.
Blue Sole Shoes
1805 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-496-9244
http://bluesoleshoes.com/
Huntrs.co
And e-commerce consigner of men's clothing and accessories
http://huntrs.co/
657-229-HUNT (4868)
Made in Philly: Hair Stylist
Karen Rogers checks out a North Philadelphia stylist to the stars. Syreeta Scott has styled the hair of A-listers like Janet Jackson, Jill Scott and Questlove and now she's started a new business designed for women's wellness.
The Sable Collective
3133 N. 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19132
http://www.thesablecollective.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Thesablecollective/
https://www.instagram.com/thesablecollective/
New Fashion add Delsette
Alicia Vitarelli checks out 3 boutiques covering everything from PJs to workout wear and designer fashion.
Delsette
47 St Georges Rd (Suburban Square Shopping Center)
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-2757
shop@delsette.com
http://www.delsette.com/
https://www.facebook.com/delsetteworld/
Justin Jean PJs
https://www.justinjeanpjs.com/
https://www.facebook.com/JustinJeanPJs/
https://www.instagram.com/justinjeanpjs/
Sold at Savioni Boutique- New Hope, PA
http://www.savioniboutique.com/
Lululemon- The Local Fishtown
1424 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-4170
http://info.lululemon.com/stores/us/philadelphia/the-local-fishtown
https://www.facebook.com/lululemonFishtown/
New Workouts
We round up some new workout spots that will leve you feeling like a star!
New Gym: City Fitness Fishtown
1428 Frankford Avenue (Frankford & Belgrade)
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215.302.4444
https://cityfitnessphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cityfitnessphilly
New Fitness Studio: SolidCore Center City
725 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.702.4491
http://solidcore.co/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/solidcorestudio
New Yoga Studio: Rebel
8020 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215.242.9642
http://rebelyogastudio.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rebellifeyoga/
Toyota: Cool Kitchens
The kitchen is the heart of the home. Karen Rogers rounds up some local trends taking the most popular spot in the house to the next level.
Jim Onesti
jonesti@mccannteam.com
The McCann Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices I Fox & Roach Realtors
530 Walnut Street
Suite 260
Philadelphia PA 19106
https://www.facebook.com/JimOnestiPhilly
Jennifer Rinella
The Montrose Group
Berkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach Realtors
(215) 287-7650 cell
(610) 520-2719 direct
www.LangeRinella.com
@JennARinella
Carl Becht
Associate Broker
Berkshire Hathaway, Fox & Roach Realtors
431 W. Lancaster Avenue
Devon, PA 19333
carl.becht@foxroach.com
Evan Walton
Addison Wolfe Real Estate
550 Union Square, New Hope, PA 18938
www.AddisonWolfe.com
Flower Show Preview
In preparation for this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show the city is getting flowered up. Alicia Vitarelli has more flower power!
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Holland: Flowering the World
March 11-19
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://theflowershow.com/
https://www.facebook.com/theflowershow
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 10, 2017
6:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors
7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young Friends
Love Arts: PA Ballet Le Corsaire
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 and Preview Special
See all the beauty on display at this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show - the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event featuring stunning displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers.
The Pennsylvania Ballet shares the story of a daring pirate and his journey of love, betrayal and adventure.
Pennsylvania Ballet - Le Corsaire
March 9th- March 19th, 2017
Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
http://paballet.org/le-corsaire
https://www.facebook.com/pennsylvaniaballet
Free Ticket Sweepstakes!
We're giving away free tickets to see a Broadway show at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington! Pippin runs March 7th through the 12th.
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 888-0200
http://duponttheatre.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThePlayhouseDE
Win Tickets to see Pippin: March 7th-12th
http://6abc.com/thegrand/
Shelter Me
The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia is undergoing renovations for a new HVAC system, as a result their capacity is cut in half and they are calling upon the public for help.
Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia
111 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(267) 385-3800
http://www.acctphilly.org/
https://www.facebook.com/acctphilly/