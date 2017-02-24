FYI Philly: Red Carpet Ready - February 25, 2017

This week on FYI Philly, we are getting you red carpet ready in honor of the Oscars! We've got fashion covered for the leading woman and man! Style tips that have you covered from head to toe. Some workout ideas that will have you feeling like a star. Plus, the coolest kitchen trends for entertaining.It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7pm on 6abc. Here are the details on this week's features:If you fancy fashion, there's a new spot in Bryn Mawr bringing their New York line to the Philadelphia area. Erin O'Hearn hits the shopping scene at Kirna Zabete.915 West Lancaster AvenueBryn Mawr, PA 19010Melissa Magee takes a look at Philadelphia's exclusive high-end men's shoe boutique - Blue Sole Shoes - plus a new online consignment shop for men.Blue Sole Shoes1805 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103215-496-9244And e-commerce consigner of men's clothing and accessories657-229-HUNT (4868)Karen Rogers checks out a North Philadelphia stylist to the stars. Syreeta Scott has styled the hair of A-listers like Janet Jackson, Jill Scott and Questlove and now she's started a new business designed for women's wellness.The Sable Collective3133 N. 22nd St.Philadelphia, PA 19132Alicia Vitarelli checks out 3 boutiques covering everything from PJs to workout wear and designer fashion.Delsette47 St Georges Rd (Suburban Square Shopping Center)Ardmore, PA 19003(610) 642-2757shop@delsette.comSold at Savioni Boutique- New Hope, PA1424 Frankford AvePhiladelphia, PA 19125(215) 423-4170We round up some new workout spots that will leve you feeling like a star!New Gym: City Fitness Fishtown1428 Frankford Avenue (Frankford & Belgrade)Philadelphia, PA 19125215.302.4444725 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106267.702.44918020 Germantown Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19118215.242.9642The kitchen is the heart of the home. Karen Rogers rounds up some local trends taking the most popular spot in the house to the next level.Jim Onestijonesti@mccannteam.comThe McCann TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices I Fox & Roach Realtors530 Walnut StreetSuite 260Philadelphia PA 19106The Montrose GroupBerkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach Realtors(215) 287-7650 cell(610) 520-2719 direct@JennARinellaAssociate BrokerBerkshire Hathaway, Fox & Roach Realtors431 W. Lancaster AvenueDevon, PA 19333carl.becht@foxroach.comAddison Wolfe Real Estate550 Union Square, New Hope, PA 18938In preparation for this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show the city is getting flowered up. Alicia Vitarelli has more flower power!PHS Philadelphia Flower ShowHolland: Flowering the WorldMarch 11-19Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Gala Preview PartyFriday, March 10, 20176:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young FriendsThe Pennsylvania Ballet shares the story of a daring pirate and his journey of love, betrayal and adventure.Pennsylvania Ballet - Le CorsaireMarch 9th- March 19th, 2017Academy of Music240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102We're giving away free tickets to see a Broadway show at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington! Pippin runs March 7th through the 12th.The Playhouse on Rodney Square1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801(302) 888-0200Win Tickets to see Pippin: March 7th-12thThe Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia is undergoing renovations for a new HVAC system, as a result their capacity is cut in half and they are calling upon the public for help.Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia111 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140(267) 385-3800