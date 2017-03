FYI Philly: Sneak Peeks and Previews

NOTO/Entertainment

This week on FYI Philly get a sneak peek at Philadelphia's newest nightclub. We visit an old staple with some new offerings at Reading Terminal Market. We'll preview Philly Wine Week as they prepare to pop the corks on their 4th year. Plus French Macarons, two new Asian restaurants and if you're planning a trip we've got some fashion tips and packing ideas for you. Join us for FYI Philly every Saturday at 7p. Here are the details on all the guests featured this week:We're giving away free tickets to see a Broadway show at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington! Once runs March 31st through April 2nd.The Playhouse on Rodney Square1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801(302) 888-0200Win Tickets to see Once: March 31st-April 2nd1209 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107It's "Not of the Ordinary" that's why it's called NOTO. Melissa Magee gets a preview of Philadelphia's newest and biggest nightclub.51 N 12th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107(215) 922-2317Hours: MONDAY-SATURDAY 8-6 & SUNDAY 9-5Free Tastings, every Thursday noon-1pFree chef-guided & Taste of Philadelphia market tours, demos & tastings Saturdays Click here for schedule.(215) 372-7935(215) 990-3094(215) 574-7698A pop-up stand in the market's center food court Thursdays & Sundays575 W 3rd StLansdale, PA 19446(267) 642-9961Reading Terminal Market is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. The historic market turns 125 next year! And, while it may be old, Alicia Vitarelli found a number of new shopping and dining options.March 19th-March 26thMore than 70 locations participating!614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 625-37001310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(267) 314-5086The 4th annual Philadelphia wine week. And it keeps getting bigger every year. Erin O'Hearn has a preview.PKG #4 Made in Philly: Macarons/Food & DrinkLa Mademoiselle Macaron41 S Main StMullica Hill, NJ 08062443-699-0769230 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 608-8938636 Belgrade St, Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 598-5449Is there a macaron movement coming through Philadelphia? Karen Rogers fills us in on a few spots serving the French favorite.Dim Sum House3939 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104jghgroup.3939@gmail.com215-921-5377712-14 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA, 19147(215)-800-1533Two new Asian restaurants are bringing their authentic recipes to Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli gets a sneak peek at Banh Mi & Bottles and Jane G's newest spot Dim Sum House.Shop Sixty Five128 S 17th St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(267) 239-5488Spring break is right around the corner, so it's time to spruce up your wardrobe with some travel essentials. Erin O'Hearn headed to Shop Sixty Five's newest location in Rittenhouse Square to get some packing tips and the scoop on all the latest trends in resort wear.CorePower Yoga1616 Walnut Street, Lower LevelPhiladelphia, PA 19103215.515.2440Ali Gorman takes on a workout that lifts your typical yoga class to the next level.Holland: Flowering the WorldMarch 11-19Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 10, 20176:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young Friends1450 Baltimore PikeChadds Ford, PA 19317The Philadelphia Convention Center is bustling with activity as exhibitors set the floor for this year's Flower Show. The theme is Holland: Flowering the World and to help flower our world, a local greenhouse is growing 30,000 tulips for the show's central exhibit.Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA)World War I & American Art118-128 N Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102Twitter@TheArtsinPhillyThe Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, PAFA, has a major new exhibition. It's called World War I and American Art and it marks the 100th anniversary of the United States involvement in the World War I.274 Hunsberger Ln, Harleysville, PA 19438(484) 485-7297A Harleysville rescue just opened a boutique in Skippack to raise money for the animals they rescue. Alicia Vitarelli has the story.