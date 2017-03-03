FYI Philly: Sneak Peeks and Previews

Free Ticket Sweepstakes!
We're giving away free tickets to see a Broadway show at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington! Once runs March 31st through April 2nd.
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 888-0200
http://duponttheatre.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThePlayhouseDE
Win Tickets to see Once: March 31st-April 2nd
NOTO/Entertainment
NOTO - Not of the Ordinary
1209 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://www.notoftheordinary.com/
https://www.facebook.com/NOTOphl/
It's "Not of the Ordinary" that's why it's called NOTO. Melissa Magee gets a preview of Philadelphia's newest and biggest nightclub.
Reading Terminal/Food & Drink
Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
http://www.readingterminalmarket.org/
http://www.readingterminalmarket.org/merchants
https://www.facebook.com/readingterminalmarket
Hours: MONDAY-SATURDAY 8-6 & SUNDAY 9-5
Free Tastings & Tours
Free Tastings, every Thursday noon-1p
Free chef-guided & Taste of Philadelphia market tours, demos & tastings Saturdays
Click here for schedule.
Fox & Son Fancy Corndogs
(215) 372-7935
https://www.facebook.com/foxandsonphilly/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf
Shibumi Exotics
(215) 990-3094
https://www.facebook.com/shibumimushrooms/?hc_ref=SEARCHimushrooms
Condiment
(215) 574-7698
http://www.condimentphl.com/
https://www.facebook.com/condimentphl/
Boardroom Spirits
A pop-up stand in the market's center food court Thursdays & Sundays
575 W 3rd St
Lansdale, PA 19446
(267) 642-9961
http://www.boardroomspirits.com/
https://www.facebook.com/boardroomspirits/
Reading Terminal Market is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. The historic market turns 125 next year! And, while it may be old, Alicia Vitarelli found a number of new shopping and dining options.
Philly Wine Week/Entertainment
Philly Wine Week
March 19th-March 26th
More than 70 locations participating!
http://www.phillywineweek.org/
https://www.facebook.com/phillywineweek/
Good King Tavern
614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
http://thegoodkingtavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGoodKingTavern/
Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
http://www.kensingtonquarters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters
The 4th annual Philadelphia wine week. And it keeps getting bigger every year. Erin O'Hearn has a preview.
PKG #4 Made in Philly: Macarons/Food & Drink
La Mademoiselle Macaron
41 S Main St
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
443-699-0769
http://www.lamademoisellemacaron.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LaMademoiselleMacaron/
ICI Macarons & Café
230 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 608-8938
https://www.facebook.com/icimacarons/
Whipped Bakeshop
636 Belgrade St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 598-5449
https://whippedbakeshop.com/
https://www.facebook.com/whippedbakeshop
Is there a macaron movement coming through Philadelphia? Karen Rogers fills us in on a few spots serving the French favorite.
New Asian - Banh Mi & Bottles and Dim Sum House
Dim Sum House
3939 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
jghgroup.3939@gmail.com
215-921-5377
http://dimsum.house/
https://www.facebook.com/dimsumhousephilly/
Banh Mi & Bottles
712-14 South Street
Philadelphia, PA, 19147
(215)-800-1533
https://www.banhmiandbottles.com/
https://www.facebook.com/banhmiandbottles/
Two new Asian restaurants are bringing their authentic recipes to Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli gets a sneak peek at Banh Mi & Bottles and Jane G's newest spot Dim Sum House.
Resort Wear/Style
Shop Sixty Five
128 S 17th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 239-5488
http://www.shopsixtyfive.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ShopSixtyFive/
https://www.instagram.com/shopsixtyfive/
https://www.pinterest.com/shopsixtyfive/
Spring break is right around the corner, so it's time to spruce up your wardrobe with some travel essentials. Erin O'Hearn headed to Shop Sixty Five's newest location in Rittenhouse Square to get some packing tips and the scoop on all the latest trends in resort wear.
Core Power Yoga/Fitness
CorePower Yoga
1616 Walnut Street, Lower Level
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215.515.2440
pa-walnutstreet@corepoweryoga.com
https://www.corepoweryoga.com/yoga-fitness-classes
https://www.facebook.com/CorePowerYoga
Ali Gorman takes on a workout that lifts your typical yoga class to the next level.
Flower Show Preview_Tulipmania!/Home & Garden
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Holland: Flowering the World
March 11-19
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://theflowershow.com/
https://www.facebook.com/theflowershow
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 10, 2017
6:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors
7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young Friends
Chadds Ford Greenhouses
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 and Preview Special
See all the beauty on display at this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show - the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event featuring stunning displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers.
1450 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
http://chaddsfordgreenhouses.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ChaddsFordGreenhouses/
The Philadelphia Convention Center is bustling with activity as exhibitors set the floor for this year's Flower Show. The theme is Holland: Flowering the World and to help flower our world, a local greenhouse is growing 30,000 tulips for the show's central exhibit.
Love Arts: PAFA WWI & American Art
Love Arts
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA)
World War I & American Art
118-128 N Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
http://www.theartsinphilly.org/
Twitter@TheArtsinPhilly
https://www.pafa.org/exhibitions/world-war-i-and-american-art
The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, PAFA, has a major new exhibition. It's called World War I and American Art and it marks the 100th anniversary of the United States involvement in the World War I.
Shelter Me/Shelter Me
Pawsibilities
274 Hunsberger Ln, Harleysville, PA 19438
(484) 485-7297
http://www.pawsibilitiesrescue.org/
https://www.facebook.com/pawsibilitiesrescue
A Harleysville rescue just opened a boutique in Skippack to raise money for the animals they rescue. Alicia Vitarelli has the story.