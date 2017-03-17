FYI Philly: Spring Into Shape

This week on FYI Philly, it's time to Spring into Shape with our annual fitness special. We have new high-intensity workouts like incline running or next-level athletic training from Level 40 Fitness. And there are recovery sessions like yupping (that's really what it's called). Then we hit the water with a historic club that takes you to the river to train and a brand new pool workout in Center City. Plus, DIY drills you can add at home and a roundup of spas to decompress after all that hard work. Here are the details on all the guests featured this week (Saturday at 7 p.m.):
Level 40/Fitness Centers
Level 40 Training & Performance Center
320 S Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
(252) 538-3540
http://www.level40training.com
https://www.facebook.com/level40training
Elite athletes who are looking to take the next step in their fitness journey head to King of Prussia. That's where Melissa Magee met Greg Garrett, founder of Level 40 Training.
Philadelphia Canoe Club (PCC)
4900 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-487-9674
Philacanoe.org
meetup.com/Philadelphia-Canoe-Club
Chris Sowers hit the river and found a fun way to workout and take advantage of the abundant natural resources in our own backyard.
Rittenhouse Spa & Club
210 West Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Phone: 215-790-2500
http://www.therittenhousespaclub.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheRittenhouseSpa
Erin O'Hearn is making waves at the Rittenhouse Spa and Club's new aquatic fitness class, water barre. The ballet-inspired class incorporates the properties of water along with aerobics, boxing and dance. The result is a low-impact workout that's adjustable to all levels.
The Wall Cycling Studio
107 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
(267) 336-7928
http://thewallcycling.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheWallCyclingStudio
Looking to add some simple exercises to your workout? We hit Main Street in Manayunk with Wall Cycling Studio owner Juliet Sabella for some supplemental moves that will help build up your training.
Terme Di Aroma/Spas
Terme Di Aroma
32 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 829-9769
http://www.termediaroma.com
https://www.facebook.com/termediaroma
David J. Witchell
56 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 579-1200
http://www.davidjwitchell.com
https://www.facebook.com/davidjwitchellsalonspa
Chung Dam Spa
41 Cheltenham Ave, Cheltenham, PA 19012
(215) 635-6170
http://chungdamspa.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Chung-Dam-Spa
Rizzieri Salon and Spa
Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38 Suite 1440, Moorestown, NJ 08057
(856) 985-1225
http://www.rizzieri.com
https://www.facebook.com/rizzierisalonsandspas
The Logan Spa
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 963-1500
http://www.theloganhotel.com/spa/spa
https://www.facebook.com/theloganhotel
An important part of any workout routine is how you relax those muscles when you're done. Our friends at Philly Mag rounded up some top spas in the area, and Alicia Vitarelli has the tough task of trying them out.
Life Time
3939 Church Rd Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
(856) 813-3100
*3 New locations coming to: King of Prussia, Ft. Washington & Ardmore.
https://www.lifetimefitness.com
https://www.facebook.com/lifetimefitness
Looking to supersize your workout? Life Time athletic clubs are a one-stop shop for your athletic training. With everything from spa and massage treatments, to a pool and basketball court. Karen Rogers found out the club is expanding its footprint in Philadelphia.
Incline Running/Unique Workouts
Incline Running
519 Lancaster Avenue
Haverford, PA 19041
484.380.2412
http://www.inclinerunning.com
https://www.facebook.com/InclineRunning
Yupping
Balance Chestnut Hill
12 W Willow Grove Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
(267) 335-2271
http://www.balancech.com
https://www.facebook.com/balancech
If you want to add something new to your workout this spring we've got two fitness finds for you. Ali Gorman has a high-intensity workout and Erin O'Hearn tried a new recovery session that combines yoga and cupping.
Made in Philly: Vegan Trend
Vedge
1221 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 320-7500
http://vedgerestaurant.com
https://www.facebook.com/Vedge-Restaurant
V Street
126 S 19th Street Philadelphia, PA
215.278.7943
http://vstreetfood.com
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet
Wiz Kid (Whole Foods Philly)
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
*Coming Soon!
124 S 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
http://www.wizkidfood.com
https://www.facebook.com/wizkidfood
The vegan trend is for real, and Philadelphia is as good a spot as any to find food to fit that lifestyle. Alicia Vitarelli has some spots to indulge without the guilt.
Love Arts: The Philly Pops & Broadway Philadelphia
The Philly Pops Ella, Louis & All That Jazz
March 31-April 2nd
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
300 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 670-2300
www.TheArtsinPhilly.org
The Philly Pops performs Ella, Louis & All That Jazz from March 31st thru April 2nd at the Kimmel Center. Karen Rogers has a preview.
The Kimmel Center & The Shubert Organization Present: Broadway Philadelphia
Events & tickets
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts released its new Broadway Philadelphia season. Its 12 blockbuster hits that, together, have earned 31 Tony Awards. Erin O'Hearn has a sneak peek.
