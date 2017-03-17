FYI Philly: Spring Into Shape

Level 40/Fitness Centers

This week on FYI Philly, it's time to Spring into Shape with our annual fitness special. We have new high-intensity workouts like incline running or next-level athletic training from Level 40 Fitness. And there are recovery sessions like yupping (that's really what it's called). Then we hit the water with a historic club that takes you to the river to train and a brand new pool workout in Center City. Plus, DIY drills you can add at home and a roundup of spas to decompress after all that hard work. Here are the details on all the guests featured this week (Saturday at 7 p.m.):Level 40 Training & Performance Center320 S Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406(252) 538-3540Elite athletes who are looking to take the next step in their fitness journey head to King of Prussia. That's where Melissa Magee met Greg Garrett, founder of Level 40 Training.4900 Ridge AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19128215-487-9674Chris Sowers hit the river and found a fun way to workout and take advantage of the abundant natural resources in our own backyard.210 West Rittenhouse SquarePhiladelphia, PA 19103Phone: 215-790-2500Erin O'Hearn is making waves at the Rittenhouse Spa and Club's new aquatic fitness class, water barre. The ballet-inspired class incorporates the properties of water along with aerobics, boxing and dance. The result is a low-impact workout that's adjustable to all levels.107 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA 19127(267) 336-7928Looking to add some simple exercises to your workout? We hit Main Street in Manayunk with Wall Cycling Studio owner Juliet Sabella for some supplemental moves that will help build up your training.32 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 829-976956 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938(215) 579-120041 Cheltenham Ave, Cheltenham, PA 19012(215) 635-6170Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38 Suite 1440, Moorestown, NJ 08057(856) 985-12251 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 963-1500An important part of any workout routine is how you relax those muscles when you're done. Our friends at Philly Mag rounded up some top spas in the area, and Alicia Vitarelli has the tough task of trying them out.3939 Church Rd Mount Laurel, NJ 08054(856) 813-3100*3 New locations coming to: King of Prussia, Ft. Washington & Ardmore.Looking to supersize your workout? Life Time athletic clubs are a one-stop shop for your athletic training. With everything from spa and massage treatments, to a pool and basketball court. Karen Rogers found out the club is expanding its footprint in Philadelphia.519 Lancaster AvenueHaverford, PA 19041484.380.241212 W Willow Grove AvePhiladelphia, PA 19118(267) 335-2271If you want to add something new to your workout this spring we've got two fitness finds for you. Ali Gorman has a high-intensity workout and Erin O'Hearn tried a new recovery session that combines yoga and cupping.1221 Locust StPhiladelphia, PA 19107(215) 320-7500126 S 19th Street Philadelphia, PA215.278.79432001 Pennsylvania AvePhiladelphia, PA 19130*Coming Soon!124 S 19th Street, Philadelphia, PAThe vegan trend is for real, and Philadelphia is as good a spot as any to find food to fit that lifestyle. Alicia Vitarelli has some spots to indulge without the guilt.March 31-April 2ndThe Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts300 S Broad StPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 670-2300The Philly Pops performs Ella, Louis & All That Jazz from March 31st thru April 2nd at the Kimmel Center. Karen Rogers has a preview.The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts released its new Broadway Philadelphia season. Its 12 blockbuster hits that, together, have earned 31 Tony Awards. Erin O'Hearn has a sneak peek.