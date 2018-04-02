LOTTERY

Gas station owner where winning Mega Millions ticket sold shares profits with employees

RIVERDALE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Action News has learned it's not just the Mega Millions winner who is making out big after Saturday's drawing.

The convenience store owner in Riverdale, New Jersey is going to share his part of his profits with his 10 employees.

Monday afternoon, lottery officials gave Ameer Krass a $30,000 check for selling that ticket.

Krass said he knows who won that massive jackpot and he has a message for them.

"You can do a lot of good with that money. Enjoy it, said Krass. "You can do a lot of good for yourself and for those around you."

The winner has not yet come forward to validate their ticket, so lottery officials have declined to comment.

Saturday's drawing was the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The lump sum cash option is worth more than $320 million.

