Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on Sunday's American Idol

Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on Sunday's American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30pm on March 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The auditions continue this Sunday on American Idol with more golden tickets up for grabs.

We already know we have 3 stars on the rise from the Delaware Valley headed to Hollywood - Catie Turner from Langhorne, Bucks County, Dennis Lorenzo from West Philly and Mara Justine from Galloway Township, New Jersey.
Bucks Co. teen hoping to become the next American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 9, 2018.



And we have 4 more local contestants who have yet to face the judges.

Carly Moffa is one of them. She's a singer-songwriter from Williamstown, Gloucester County.

West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018.



Carly grew up her family's Christmas tree farm in Williamstown. College took her to Nashville, where she's been making music, playing gigs and perfecting her craft.

So you can imagine what she thought when the Idol open call bus tour came to Nashville.

Third local contestant wins golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5am on March 13, 2018.



"My mom was like 'Oh my gosh you have to do this - you have to it's such a great opportunity!' I'm like, okay mom, okay," she said. "I have only been able to go outside my comfort zone because my mom believed in me."

On Sunday, Carly sings for the judges and goes for that big shot at a golden ticket.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.
Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini recap Week 2 of American Idol on Action News at 4 p.m., March 19, 2018



