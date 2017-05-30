ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Good Morning America coming to Philly Friday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Good Morning America is coming to Philadelphia and you can be a part of it!

This Friday, ABC News' Gio Benitez will be reporting live from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Karabots Pediatric Care Center in West Philadelphia.

The Center is located at 4865 Market Street.

CHOP's Karabots Pediatric Care Center opened in 2013.

The two-story, 52,000-square-foot, building is environmentally sustainable and contains 56 child-friendly examination rooms.

While the area will be open to the public, VIP tickets are available for the live GMA segment.

You can sign up for VIP tickets by visiting 1iota.com.


Check-in for guests will open at 6:30 a.m. and all ages are welcome to attend.

And the event may be outside, so GMA says to dress appropriately for the weather!
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer; cancels tour
Coldplay, Bieber to join Ariana Grande at Manchester concert
Springsteen surprises audience at Van Zandt concert
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Officers respond to report of armed man at Orlando airport
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense
Portland uneasy; suspect shouts 'you've got no safe place!'
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Show More
Police nab 3 teens after holdup of UDel student
Suspect wanted for stabbing at Wawa
After 2 deadly Phila. fires, officials urge readiness
United operated plane that wasn't 'airworthy' 23 times, FAA says
NJ boy using stroke experience to spread awareness
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos