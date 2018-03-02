  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Greta Gerwig and Laurie Metcalf talk mothers, daughters and movies

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird" shows special bond between mothers and daughters.

By
LOS ANGELES --
There was plenty of Oscar love to go around for the team who worked on "Lady Bird" on nomination morning in January.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig is nominated in both those categories, and Saoirse Ronan is up for the best actress prize.

Laurie Metcalf, who plays her mom, is up in the supporting actress category, and the first-time nominee thinks there's something special about the film's mother-daughter dynamic.

"Mothers go with daughters to see the movie and see each other differently after some of the exchanges in the film," said Metcalf. "I think that's incredible that art can do that, and Greta not only wrote that but directed it."

Gerwig is the sole female in the directing category, and the first female nominee in almost a decade, when Kathryn Bigelow was nominated for "The Hurt Locker" in 2009.

She said being honored by her peers has been overwhelming.

"Oh my god. I mean, this whole thing is so amazing and so surreal," she said. "To be recognized by these people I've looked up to my whole life and then to be brought into this incredible group of directors -- it's just everything about it is amazing and it makes me-- it made me teary while it was happening."

Metcalf's early career was mainly in theater, but she did hit the big screen in the 1985 film, "Desperately Seeking Susan." She says the role wasn't quite in her comfort zone, but it worked for her director.

"You know what's so funny, "Desperately Seeking Susan" is a big flash point movie for me," said Gerwig. "I love that movie, and it makes so much sense that Laurie was in it and then we found each other. It all comes full circle."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars' Governors Ball to feature fine food, film relics
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel promises 'big unscripted surprise'
Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!
Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie coming in hot: Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Massive Nor'easter To Rake Mid Atlantic/Northeast
Jersey Shore prepares for nor'easter
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
Allentown mayor found guilty in corruption trial
Officials: U.S. Marshal killed by friendly fire in Harrisburg
Philly officer accused of slamming handcuffed man charged
Police: 10-year-old boy behind Gloucester Co. school threats
Lawsuit filed against school after teen sexually molested
Show More
PennDOT, PECO prepare for nor'easter
Delaware City preps for flooding as storm approaches
Ardmore man arrested on child pornography charges
Kenney seeks property tax hike to help schools
Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Massive Nor'easter To Rake Mid Atlantic/Northeast
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
More Video