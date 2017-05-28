Hall & Oates rock Hoagie Nation at Penn's Landing

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) --Two of Philadelphia's music legends took the stage for the first ever Hoagie Nation Festival.
Daryl Hall and John Oates performed before the packed venue at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing.
Hall & Oates were brought on-stage by another local legend, Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt.
International multi-platinum selling band Tears For Fears was also among the performers.
Hoagie Nation is said to be a celebration of everything that represents the City of Brotherly Love.
