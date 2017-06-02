ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Creators of viral 'Harry Potter' fan film say WB approved release

A promotional image for the fan film ''Voldemort, Origins of the Heir.'' (Tryangle/YouTube)

You might not be surprised to hear there's a new Harry Potter trailer with 38 million views on Facebook. But unlike other ultra-popular Potter films, this one is made entirely by fans.


Voldemort, Origins of the Heir, a project of independent film company TRYANGLE, has earned massive attention online in part due to the professional look the film appears to have. Though the film is not affiliated with Warner Brothers, the film's creators say it will be released soon with WB's approval.

The film's creators, Gianmaria Pezzato, Stefano Prestia and Michele Purin, initially set out to fund their project on Kickstarter, but it was taken down in July 2016 due to an intellectual property dispute. But last week a trailer was released for the film, and in an interview with Polygon, the creators explained that Warner Brothers had given the film the green light, as long as they don't profit from it.

"We had a private and confidential discussion with Warner Bros who contacted us during the period of the crowdfunding campaign," director Pezzato told Polygon via email. "The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non profit way, obviously."

This case is similar to that of Axanar, another large fan film undertaking, this time by Star Trek fans. In that case, CBS and Paramount Pictures settled with the film's creators after suing over copyright law. They set out specific guidelines the film would have to follow in order to be released.

As for Harry Potter fans, many expressed excitement for the project but others had reservations, including the entire premise of the plot, as outlined in the trailer.

The story introduces a new character determined to stop Voldemort, but, as many fans pointed out, she could not be successful while staying true to the story. To this the film creator's replied, "we'll see you in a few months when the film is out, and when Grisha's character will be completely explained."

The creators of Voldemort, Origins of the Heir said it will be released for free on YouTube in the coming months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentharry pottermoviesinternetyoutube
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Pow! Wizard World making impact in Philly this weekend
Live Nation - John Legend Sweepstakes presented by Strella Aesthetics
Movie studios blame popular movie review site for box office bombs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teenager shot and killed in Chester, Pa.
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
Show More
AccuWeather: Staying Warm
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee
Man dies after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos