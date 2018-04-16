ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Have mercy! John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh welcome baby boy

Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here! (Credit: John Stamos via Instagram)

Uncle Jesse is officially a father, and John Stamos' adorable announcement has us saying, "Have mercy!"
WTVD-TV reports, the 54-year-old Stamos posted a photo of his son's arrival to Instagram, saying, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos."


He tagged it: "#NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed."

Billy is named after John's father.
In December, the Full House and Fuller House star announced that he and fiancee Caitlin McHugh were expecting a child in an interview with People Magazine.

Stamos, who is a first-time father, said he was ready because he's had "years of practice."

More News