OSCARS

Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees

(ABC)

The 2017 Oscar nominations are here! Critically-acclaimed films like La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival are expected to receive a slew of nominations, and Emma Stone, Denzel Washington and Amy Adams are likely among the actors that will be acknowledged with Oscar noms.

This post will be updated as nominations are announced.

Watch the 89th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemoviesmovie newsOscarsABCawardaward showsjimmy kimmeldistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerhollywoodmercedes-benz
Load Comments
OSCARS
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
AFI picks their top ten movies and TV shows of 2016
Jennifer Aniston named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman
Meet the women behind Hollywood's iconic filmmakers
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Corrine and Taylor fight, as Raven and Danielle L. connect with Nick on 'The Bachelor'
Broadway in Wilmington: The Playhouse Experience
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of This World Sweepstakes
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jersey shore feels impact of winter nor'easter
6abc School Closings and Delays
A.C. Rail Line suspends service between 30th Street and Cherry Hill
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Wounded pizza deliveryman returns fire in SW Phila.
2 pedestrians struck by same car in Frankford
Show More
Fire damages Chinese restaurant in Wynnefield Heights
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Wilmington police shoot and kill armed man
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos