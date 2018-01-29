Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.
Best New Artist
WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER: "LOYALTY," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS," 6LACK
"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: "Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk
Best Rap Album
WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, JAY-Z
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
Song Of The Year
WINNER: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Album Of The Year
WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde
Record Of The Year
WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
Non-televised awards:
- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.
- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.
- Best pop vocal album: - "Divide," Ed Sheeran.
- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.
- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.
- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.
- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" - The Weeknd.
- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.
- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.
- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."
- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.
- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."
- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
