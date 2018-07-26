HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --Hersheypark will be reopening on Friday after shutting down due to severe flooding.
Hersheypark posted a tweet saying that the park will open at 10 a.m. on Friday with more than 60 rides and attractions open for guests.
OPEN FRIDAY:— Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 26, 2018
We're happy to share Hersheypark, the Boardwalk and ZooAmerica will reopen at 10 am on Friday, July 27.
More than 60 rides and attractions will be open for guests to enjoy.
Thanks for the sweet support this week! pic.twitter.com/sKCHABG2Ab
Thursday was the second day in a row and the third time in a week that the famed park has been closed due to the weather.
The park was first shut down on Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.
Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also were closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek.
The creek was swollen following days of heavy rain.
More rain is forecasted for Friday in the area.
