Hersheypark to reopen Friday following flooding

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hersheypark will be reopening on Friday after shutting down due to severe flooding.

Hersheypark posted a tweet saying that the park will open at 10 a.m. on Friday with more than 60 rides and attractions open for guests.


Thursday was the second day in a row and the third time in a week that the famed park has been closed due to the weather.

The park was first shut down on Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.

Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also were closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek.

The creek was swollen following days of heavy rain.

More rain is forecasted for Friday in the area.

