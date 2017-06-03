Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC and Freeform on Sunday. It will also be viewable on the ABC app.You can watch the concert live on Freeform at 2 p.m.Then, you can watch a one hour special on 6abc after Action News Sports Sunday.Schedule beginning Sunday evening:7:30 pm Coverage of the NBA Finals11:00 pm: Action News at 1111:45 pm: Action News Sports Sunday12:00 am: One Love Manchester concert1:00 am: FYI Philly1:30 am: The Chew: Best Backyard Barbeque2:00 am: ABC World News NowThe "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.