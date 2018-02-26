As movie fans everywhere gear up for Hollywood's Biggest Night, many are wondering when and where to watch the ceremony.
The Oscars will be broadcast LIVE on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Just like last year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Online, you can stream it from abc.go.com or with the ABC app. There will also be a second-screen experience, The Oscars: All Access on the official Oscars website.
And the night's about more than just the ceremony: Tune in before the show to On The Red Carpet at the Oscars, as well as Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet and after for post-show coverage. Check your local listings.
Need to catch up to impress your friends at your Oscars viewing party? The Oscars Insider digital series will break down the nominees with a new episode every day until March 2.
