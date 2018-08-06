DEMI LOVATO

'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

Demi Lovato has released a statement nearly two weeks after suffering an apparent drug overdose.



Lovato took to Instagram Sunday to thank her family, team, and friends for their support.

"Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to you all," she wrote.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she said. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Lovato said she is now focused on her recovery, and appreciates the support from her fans.

"The love you all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," she said. "I will keep fighting."

Lovato has been open about her struggles with drug abuse in the past. The singer released a song called "Sober" in June, revealing that she had relapsed after six years of being clean.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdemi lovatodrug addictiondrugsaddictionu.s. & worldinstagram
DEMI LOVATO
With rare candor, Lovato chronicled her recovery and relapse
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
More demi lovato
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News