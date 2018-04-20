ENTERTAINMENT

Idol Top 14 performing live for America's vote Sunday

Idol Top 14 perform live for America's votes: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4pm on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The search for the next American Idol is now in your hands. This weekend is the first round of live shows.

The judges narrowed down the crowded field to the Top 14 - with four of them being from right here in the Philadelphia area.

Starting Sunday, they will sing for America's votes.

Each contestant will perform before four people are sent home - revealing the Top 10.

You'll see our very own local idols take the stage, including Langhorne's Catie Turner, East Falls' Michael J. Woodward, Galloway Twp.'s Mara Justine, and West Philly's Dennis Lorenzo.

American Idol airs live on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

Fourth local contestant competing in American Idol's Top 24 on Sunday - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 13, 2018.

Mara Justine makes Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018.


