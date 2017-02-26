ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over 'The People's Court' on TV, dies at 97

Joseph Wapner, star of "The People's Court," is seen in front of the television show's signature logo on Oct. 22, 1986. (AP Photo/Galbraith)

A family member says Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, has died. He was 97.

David Wapner said his father died Sunday at home in his sleep. He said his father was hospitalized a week ago with breathing problems and had been under home hospice care.

"The People's Court" was one of the granddaddies of the syndicated reality shows of today.

Wapner decided real small-claims cases on the show from 1981 to 1993. He auditioned for the show soon after retiring from Los Angeles courts, where he had been a judge for more than 20 years.

His affable, no-nonsense approach attracted many fans, putting the show in the top five in syndication at its peak.

------
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfamous death
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Headstones damaged at Philadelphia Jewish cemetery
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Woman injured in S Philadelphia strip club shooting
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
Show More
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
6 charged in death of UConn student run over after party
DWI suspected in crash that hurt 28 at New Orleans parade
Teams check 2 reports of tornadoes in Pennsylvania
Saturday saw spring temps, possible tornado
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos