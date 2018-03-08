AMERICAN IDOL

Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol

Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol

By
We are only days away from the premiere of American Idol on ABC.

Doylestown's own Justin Guarini, a finalist in the first season of the show, stopped by the Action News studios Thursday to give fans the inside scoop on Idol.

You may remember Guarini as the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson, but you also may recognize him from his role as 'Lil Sweet' for a Diet Doctor Pepper ad campaign

He spoke with Alicia Vitarelli about what it was like going through the process and dished on the upcoming season of the show.


