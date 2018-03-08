Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol

We are only days away from the premiere of American Idol on ABC.Doylestown's own Justin Guarini, a finalist in the first season of the show, stopped by the Action News studios Thursday to give fans the inside scoop on Idol.You may remember Guarini as the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson, but you also may recognize him from his role as 'Lil Sweet' for a Diet Doctor Pepper ad campaignHe spoke with Alicia Vitarelli about what it was like going through the process and dished on the upcoming season of the show.------