OSCARS

Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with lively performance of 'Can't Stop the Feeling'

Justin Timberlake performs at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Justin Timberlake brought all the stars to their feet at the Dolby Theatre by opening the 89th Academy Awards with his Oscar-nominated hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Timberlake, trailed by a fleet of dancers, sang and danced his way through the aisles, generously giving away fist bumps and hugs along the way.

Most members of the audience couldn't help but get up and dance to the "Trolls" single, which is nominated for best original song.

The camera panned across the room and showed celebs grooving to the music, including David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, Taraji P. Henson, to name a few.

Timberlake and his crew danced on the stage throughout most of the song, until the beat transitioned into a cover of "Lovely Day."

That's when Timberlake took the show down to the audience. He rubbed shoulders with the crowd, even giving Denzel Washington a high-five.

He then stopped to dance with his wife, Jessica Biel, before ending the number amid a cheering audience.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awards
Load Comments
OSCARS
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in Philly
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
Woman discovers leg along Delaware River in NJ
Girl, 7, bitten in face by pit bull in Germantown
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
Boscov remembered as energetic businessman, caring person
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Show More
Woman injured in South Philly strip club shooting
AccuWeather: Milder Monday
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos