ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help audience member having seizure at comedy club

EMBED </>More Videos

Real life doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's instincts kicked in in the middle of a comedy performance.

PHOENIX --
Real life doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's instincts kicked in in the middle of a comedy performance.

Witnesses at a comedy club in Phoenix said Jeong jumped off stage to help a woman in the audience who appeared to be having a seizure on Saturday.

The former star of ABC's "Dr. Ken" stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived, then he returned back to the stage.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

In addition to "Dr. Ken," Jeong has also appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthcelebritymedicalmedical emergencyu.s. & worldcomedianArizona
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' finds its final five competitors
6abc Loves the Arts: Chamber Orchestra closes out 54th season with bluegrass, Bernstein and blues
Two local contestants bring Philly roots to American Idol's top 7
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Dump truck flips on its side in Bucks County crash
Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia
More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro garage
Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel
Local Idol contestant advances to Top 5, watch performances
Person struck by train in Bridesburg, Amtrak & SEPTA impacted
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Pleasantly Warm This Afternoon
Show More
Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship
Pizza delivery driver shot in Germantown
Tractor-trailer catches fire in Milltown, Del.
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
NHL warns Bruins player to stop licking opponents
More News