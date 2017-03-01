  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston (Matt Slocum/AP)

INDIO, Calif. --
Attention Little Monsters: Lady Gaga is coming to Coachella.

The diva announced Tuesday night she will be performing at the music festival for both weekends in April.

Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyonce's; pregnant with twins, the superstar announced last week that her doctors recommended she bow out. She rescheduled her performance for next year.



Gaga is set to launch her "Joanne" world tour this summer, so Coachella will be a warm-up for her of sorts.

She may have given fans a sneak peak of what to expect with her Super Bowl performance in February.

Besides Gaga, other performers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.
