OSCARS

Last-minute Oscar preparations underway at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

We're just one day away from the 90th Academy Awards, and the excitement is building in Hollywood and around the world. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
We're just one day away from the 90th Academy Awards, and the excitement is building in Hollywood and around the world.

Last-minute preparations are still underway at the Dolby Theatre, where Hollywood's biggest night is set to take place Sunday.

Light showers fell on Saturday, which left water dripping from the plastic covering on signs and the red carpet, but neither the rain or chilly winds have interrupted preparations for the event.

In fact, much of the plastic covering was removed from the red carpet, which means it's close to showtime.

Crews were still seen adjusting lighting, cameras and set pieces. Several television crews were also spotted rehearsing, including ABC's Michael Strahan.

Journalists from all over the world have traveled to Southern California, ready to broadcast the excitement of the Oscars to audiences in their home countries.

"They love it. They are just waiting for us to be on camera and also, you know, translating everything to them as it's happening. The Dolby Theatre is a great experience for us and for the audience, you know, and there it's midnight, so the people stay up late until 7 o'clock in the morning, and they watch the show," said George Satsidis, a TV personality who traveled from Greece with his production crew.

In only hours, the public will get to see which films and which stars will be going home with Oscars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesmovie newsaward shows
OSCARS
'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards
A look inside what's to come at 2018 Oscars Governors Ball
Richard Jenkins grateful for 2nd Oscar nomination in career
Oscars supporting role: The florist to the stars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards
A look inside what's to come at 2018 Oscars Governors Ball
Richard Jenkins grateful for 2nd Oscar nomination in career
Oscars supporting role: The florist to the stars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Nor'easter leaves path of destruction throughout the Delaware Valley
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday
PECO restores power to more than 440,000 customers
Warming stations set up for folks without power in Pennsylvania
SEPTA works to restore service following Friday's storm
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
CMU student who allegedly used father's gun on parents charged with murder: Official
Show More
Nor'easter causes travel woes for commuters
Woman injured after tree falls on car in Fairmount Park
Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion
Passengers get stuck on SEPTA bus in West Mt. Airy
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
More News
Top Video
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
Police officer involved in fatal crash in Newark, Del.
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
Police: Man arrested after killing wife and mother in Mayfair
More Video