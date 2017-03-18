ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Chuck Berry, the rock 'n' roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion in "Johnny B. Goode" and other classics, has died in St. Charles County, Missouri, west of St. Louis. He was 90.

St. Charles county police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon and found Berry unresponsive. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with "Maybellene" and went on to influence generations of musicians. Among his other hits were "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven."
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituary
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
FYI Philly: Spring Into Shape
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
TGIT on ABC; Sponsored by Cadillac
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA
2 critical after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Holmesburg
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Germantown house
NJ man arrested for sex assault of a child
Crews battle apartment fire in NE Philadelphia
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers Tonight
Show More
Police investigate assault, hazmat situation in Hunting Park
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
Man killed after trying to grab Paris airport soldier's gun
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos