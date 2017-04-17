ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation - John Legend Sweepstakes presented by Strella Aesthetics





Beat the heat this summer with MiraDry - the only FDA-cleared solution to permanently eliminate underarm sweat and odor:
• Clinically proven, safe 1-hour procedure
• Non-surgical and non-invasive
Learn more. Schedule a FREE consult




Get ready for your summer bathing suit and high hemlines! Choose Cellfina: the only FDA-cleared procedure clinically proven to reduce cellulite appearance:
• Removes dimples and structural causes of cellulite
• Improvement within 3 days after treatment
• 100% of patients still had noticeable improvement after 3 years Learn more.
Related Topics:
entertainmentLive Nation
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert
Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
Good Morning America coming to Philly Friday morning
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Trump says US will withdraw from Paris climate accord
Obama says climate decision rejects the future
Police respond to incident at Philippines resort; injuries reported
Comey to testify June 8 on Russia investigation
Cherry Hill middle schooler in National Spelling Bee finals
$25K reward offered in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Show More
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Illinois Uber driver to death
Family of child found wandering in Allentown located
Woman beaten unconscious near hospital in Frankford
New drug kits save police dogs from opioid overdoses
Multiple bear sightings,including a face to face in Buckingham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos