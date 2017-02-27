Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Locals hit red carpet for Philadelphia Oscar Gala
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1774993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Locals hit the red carpet Sunday night in Philadelphia for the 89th Oscars. (WPVI)
WPVI
By
Jeannette Reyes
Monday, February 27, 2017 01:07AM
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Locals hit the red carpet Sunday night in Philadelphia for the 89th Oscars.
A Red Carpet Gala took place at the Loews Hotel in Center City.
Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes was there and has the full report above.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
entertainment
philadelphia news
Oscars
academy awards
award shows
Center City Philadelphia
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets' during ceremony
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
Woman discovers leg along Delaware River in NJ
Girl, 7, bitten in face by pit bull in Germantown
AccuWeather: Milder Monday
Show More
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
Boscov remembered as energetic businessman, caring person
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
Tornado, straight-line winds cause damage in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Video
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia