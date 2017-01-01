ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"Here's to making more headlines:" Mariah Carey's message after New Year's performance goes awry

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mariah Carey performs at the New Year&#39;s Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
NEW YORK --
Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live performance Saturday night in Times Square. She even stopped singing her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

She told the crowd, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year.

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties.

Carey took to Instagram after the performance saying, "Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentnew year's eve
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit for Christmas
Folks stuck in PA traffic build a snowman to pass time
FYI Philly - December 31, 2016 - Program Information
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Turkey: Search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Atlantic City police search for missing teen
Police: Elderly man, woman struck, killed in Broomall
Driver crashes into Collingswood store
Fire at Sullivan's Steakhouse in King of Prussia
Police: Delivery driver abducted, raped in Germantown
Show More
Last-minute preps underway ahead of Mummers Parade
Changes coming for Pa. motorists in 2017
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Body found along creek in Haddon Twp., N.J.
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos