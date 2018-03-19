LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Menounos not a fan of Philly cheesesteaks, Seacrest likes Geno's

Maria Menounos and Ryan Seacrest discuss cheesesteaks during 'Live with Kelly & Ryan' on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One thing Philadelphia is known for is its cheesesteaks.

Ryan Seacrest knows that, but Maria Menounos thinks of another location for her cheesesteak-esque meals.

The celebrity host, who was filling in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Monday, opened the show by speaking about her recent trip to visit her family in Connecticut.

Menounos' aunt and uncle are the owners of Pizza Pizzazz. It was there she had her favorite meal.

"I had a masterpiece of a steak and cheese in this weekend," she stated.

On their menu is Steak & Cheese, described as 'Extra Lean Shaved Steak with American Cheese.'

"They were like 'how do you want your Steak & Cheese?' Well, thank you for asking. Cause when I go to Philly, it doesn't work out," Menounos said. "You got to melt the cheese on every piece of steak. Not too much. Every piece of steak has to have a bite of cheese on there. You got to mix the hot peppers in. I ate the whole thing."

With Camden County-native Ripa on vacation, it was up to Seacrest to give some love to Philly.

"There's a place called Geno's that I always think of that has the great Philly steaks," Seacrest said.

Menounos was not budging on her steak and cheese views.

"Pizza Pizzaz," Menounos said.

Geno's Steaks heard Seacrest's shoutout and offered for owner Geno Vento, who is currently in New York, to stop by and make the host a cheesesteak.


After all, Saturday is National Cheesesteak Day.

