Oscars flub, #MeToo and more: The biggest entertainment stories of 2017

From a huge flub at the Academy Awards to sexual harassment and assault allegations against several stars, it was a big year in show biz. (CNN)

But there were also much-anticipated celebrity births, engagements and box-office topping movies.

Hollywood was thrown into turmoil this year when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault against mogul Harvey Weinstein sparking the #MeToo movement. But there were also much-anticipated celebrity births, engagements and box-office topping movies. Watch some of 2017's most notable entertainment news in the video above.
