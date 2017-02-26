Getting slapped by a blue flag while singing on the oscars keeps one humble. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

Blue flag is the new left shark. — (((James Urbaniak))) (@JamesUrbaniak) February 27, 2017

Auili'i Cravalho just got whacked in the head by one of those flags and kept going. What a champ. #Oscars — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) February 27, 2017

And then Moana got hit in the head on the #oscars. — Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) February 27, 2017

When you get hit in the head with a flag during your #Oscars performance and don't miss a note — Alexandra Bracken (@alexbracken) February 27, 2017

If one of those flag people hit my hair it would be OVER — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) February 27, 2017

Where is my gif of Auli'i Cravalho getting smacked in the head by a flag while singing her Oscar song and not dropping a beat? Gal's a PRO. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) February 27, 2017

Moana girl almost got knocked out live by those blue ocean flags. #realmvp — Cameron Moulene (@CameronMoulene) February 27, 2017

Auli'i Cravalho wowed critics and audiences with her performance in Disney's. But when she was singing "How Far I'll Go" from the film's soundtrack at the Oscars, the actress accidentally was hit by a blue flag during the song.Celebrities and social media users offered their opinion on the talented actress' unfortunate flag encounter and how she kept on singing.Cravalho tweeted after the performance of the Oscar-nominated song.