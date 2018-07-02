ENTERTAINMENT

New charges filed against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK --
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the indictment Monday.

He says the new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006.

Previous charges allege forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

Vance says the indictment is the result of "extraordinary courage" exhibited by women who have come forward.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentu.s. & worldharvey weinstein
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News