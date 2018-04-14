ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Jersey Governor hails 'Bon Jovi Day' for Rock Hall inductee

New Jersey Governor hails 'Bon Jovi Day' for Rock Hall inductee

Wayne Parry
TRENTON, N.J. --
It's "Bon Jovi Day" in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the declaration Saturday, hours before the platinum-selling New Jersey band was to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cleveland.

The Democratic governor hailed the band as "one of the most famous, enduring rock bands of all time."

Led by Sayreville native Jon Bon Jovi, the band released its first album in 1984 and has recorded classic rock anthems including "You Give Love A Bad Name," ''Livin' On A Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive."

Bon Jovi will be inducted along with Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and others.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentn.j. newsnew jersey newsjon bon jovirock and roll hall of famemusic news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Trial begins in civil case focused on David Copperfield show
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
TV producer in custody over 2015 death of deaf sister in Studio City
'Roseanne' actress seeking help for her 'battles'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Driver rescued after big rig overturns in Del.
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault
2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City
Show More
Person struck, critically injured in North Philly
Gunfire erupts on Morton St. in Camden
6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philly
Fire damages home on Tacony St. in Philly
Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Fairmount Park
More News