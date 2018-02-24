ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

No all-black Time's Up demonstration planned for Oscars: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, the boldest color at the Golden Globe Awards was black. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
After coordinated efforts among Hollywood's A-listers to wear black to several awards shows in support of the Time's Up movement, there will reportedly be no such demonstration at the Oscars.

According to a report in the New York Times, the Time's Up movement is not asking stars to wear black or bring activists to the red carpet, although a Time's Up lapel pin would be "appreciated."

Time's Up, a Hollywood-led coalition working to raise awareness about sexual misconduct in the workplace in light of accusations against Harvey Weinstein and others, had a heavy presence at awards shows this season as supporters wore black and spoke at length about issues related to sexual misconduct and representation.

It's not yet clear how or if Time's Up will be incorporated into the March 4 telecast on ABC, but the network's entertainment president Channing Dungey told the paper that she hopes to "honor and respect Time's Up and allow that message to be heard."

"But we're trying to make it more planned than spur of the moment. It has its moment and then doesn't feel like it overshadows the artists and films being honored," Dungey said.

Time's Up organizers have not yet responded to a request for comment.


Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the ABC television network and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfashionOscarssexual misconductprotestacademy awardshollywoodwomenaward shows
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story Land is coming to Disney World
Black Panther fans love Wauconda, Illinois
A Wrinkle in Time Movie Screening - Sweepstakes
Meet the stars of 'Lady Bird'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Out of control driver damages 16 vehicles in South Philadelphia
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Delaware
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
New details released about warning signs regarding Florida school shooter
20-year-old arrested after making threat to shoot people in Northern Pennsylvania school
Head-on crash in Overbrook sends at least one person to the hospital
Local police chiefs discuss inaction of Fla. deputy
Old City still reeling from 4-alarm inferno
Show More
Teen groped in Bensalem Target, suspect sought
Video shows Amazon deliveries thrown at porches
1 injured after fire West Philadelphia
NJ woman charged in crash that killed husband
Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Video shows Amazon deliveries thrown at porches
Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims
Gas station attendant dies after hit-and-run
More Video