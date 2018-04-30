NSYNC to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

TIMELAPSE! Thousands have lined up to catch a glimpse of their favorite boyband #NSYNC as they receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #abc7eyewitness #byebyebye pic.twitter.com/MZ9WxWyzYg — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 30, 2018

Information for NSYNC fans regarding morning of event. You can line up NO EARLIER THAN 7 a.m. on Sycamore St. (South/West corner) off of Hollywood Blvd. near Buffalo Wildwings & the line will continue south. We will have porta potties available as well. Bring sunscreen & water. — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) April 19, 2018

Tomorrow it's gonna be May, but on Monday, it's all about NSYNC on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The boy band will be honored with the 2,636th star on Hollywood Boulevard during a morning ceremony.NSYNC - Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake - has sold over nearly 30 million records in the U.S. and 42 million more worldwide.Fans were told they could not line up for the ceremony earlier than 7 a.m. local time, but according to social media, NSYNC devotees could not wait.The ceremony will be live-streamed.NSYNC joins other boy bands on the Walk of Fame including: Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids On the Block, and New Edition.------