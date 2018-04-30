ENTERTAINMENT

NSYNC to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

FILE: Members of the music recording group 'NSync arrive at the launch party for the band's new album "Celebrity," Monday, July 23, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Weeks)

HOLLYWOOD (WPVI) --
Tomorrow it's gonna be May, but on Monday, it's all about NSYNC on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The boy band will be honored with the 2,636th star on Hollywood Boulevard during a morning ceremony.

NSYNC - Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake - has sold over nearly 30 million records in the U.S. and 42 million more worldwide.



Fans were told they could not line up for the ceremony earlier than 7 a.m. local time, but according to social media, NSYNC devotees could not wait.



The ceremony will be live-streamed.


NSYNC joins other boy bands on the Walk of Fame including: Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids On the Block, and New Edition.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenthollywood walk of fame
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines for making emergency landing for her father
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
2 injured in Route 413 crash in Bristol Twp., Bucks County
5 vehicles involved in Northeast Extension crash
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
Sixers, Celtics resume long-time playoff rivalry
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key card
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool Breeze Today, Summer Preview Starts Tuesday
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
Double Kabul suicide bombing kills 25, including 9 reporters
Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire
50 gallons of fuel spill in Delco, source unknown
More News