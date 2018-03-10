ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nun dies during court proceeding over property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the nuns involved in a legal battle with the Los Angeles Archdiocese and singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Feliz property died Friday in court. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
One of the nuns involved in a legal battle with the Los Angeles Archdiocese and singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Feliz property died Friday in court.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, died during a court proceeding related to the case. The archdiocese released a statement regarding her sudden death.

"Sister Catherine Rose served the Church with dedication and love for many years and today we remember her life with gratitude. We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones," the statement said, in part.

Holzman was part of the order of nuns known as The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. That order of nuns owned a large hilltop property that used to be a convent. In 2015, the nuns sold the property to entrepreneur Dana Hollister, bypassing approval from Archbishop Jose H. Gomez.

When the property was sold, the archdiocese intervened and called Hollister's offer a fraud. He also said the sisters did not have the authority to sell the property and that it had not been approved by the archdiocese or Pope Francis.

It then led to the archdiocese and nuns fighting over whether Hollister, who offered about $10 million, was a suitable buyer against Perry, who offered $14.5 million for the property.

Hollister was in the process of renovating the convent, which she planned to turn into a hotel and restaurant project, when she was sued by the archdiocese. It sparked months of litigation and highlighted the conflict between the nuns and archdiocese.

But in April 2016, Perry scored a major legal victory in the fight for the property. A judge cleared the way for her to buy the estate from the archbishop.

Her bid still needs approval by the Vatican.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnunproperty disputemoneykaty perrylegal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Katy Perry wins major court victory in battle for former Los Feliz convent
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' judges weigh in on what it takes to make a star
West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
Parking lot attendant shot during attempted robbery
Driver loses control of vehicle before overturning in Delaware County
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
Man shot and killed inside car in Newark
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Delaware
Vehicle crashes into home in Belvedere, Delaware
Show More
6 female inmates in Delaware treated for drug overdoses
1 dead, 1 injured after car and train collide in Hammonton
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Carolina for CB Daryl Worley
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Action News Update
More Video