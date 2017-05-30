ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer; cancels tour

Olivia Newton John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer and is canceling her June tour.

The 68-year-old singer said Tuesday she initially thought she was suffering from back pain, but learned it was "breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum."

Newton-John said she will complete "a short course of photon radiation therapy" and hopes to perform later this year. She said she will be treated by the medical team at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Says Newton-John: "I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists."

Ticket buyers will be refunded for the canceled shows.
