ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

On a budget? Here's 3 admission-free to-do's in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Darren Nunis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-friendly ways to spend your time?

From a vegan market to a car show and street festival, we've got three solid admission-free activities that'll keep you busy this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Philly Vegan Pop Flea: The Power of Color Market





Meet and support business owners of color at Philly Vegan Pop Flea's The Power of Color Market. The community market will feature an array of vegan and veg-friendly businesses owned and operated by persons of color based in Philadelphia. You'll find snacks by 7 Fruits Raw Treats, jewelry by Aisha Likes It, bath and body products by Sealed With a Kiss and much more.

When: Saturday, July 28, 12-4 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival





Peruse classic, antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles at the 13th Annual Car Show & Street Festival on East Passyunk Avenue. Visitors will also enjoy a craft show at The Singing Fountain, live performances and DJ sets on every block, a bounce house and other entertainment for children, a lineup of food trucks and $5 specials at participating restaurants along the avenue.

When: Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Extra Credit: Global Art and Other Myths at the Institute of Contemporary Art





This Sunday afternoon, the Institute of Contemporary Art continues its educational series for members of the public with an investigation of global art. The two-hour workshop will explore the varying definitions of global art, whether it defines a current aesthetic moment, and which histories are left out or erased as institutions attempt to think globally about art.

When: Sunday, July 29, 12-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News