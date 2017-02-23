OSCARS

Oscar red carpet step-and-repeat photo backdrop brought in amid ongoing preps

EMBED </>More News Videos

With only four more days until the Oscars, preparations are underway for the star-studded event, including setting up the press line along the red carpet and the step-and-repeat photo backdrop. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
With only four more days until the Oscars, around-the-clock preparations are underway for the star-studded event.

The press line that runs along the red carpet was set up on Thursday to accommodate members of the media from all over the world who are expected to attend on Sunday.


Also, the step-and-repeat photo backdrop was brought in. The backdrop consists of a cut-out geometric design featuring a silhouette of the Oscar statue.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

EMBED More News Videos

With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway for the star-studded event, including rolling out the red carpet.


The ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet happened Wednesday afternoon, although part of it was laid out the night before.
In the morning, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.

The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in dismembered teen's death
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area
Decision to end Del. basketball team's season prompts protest
Show More
NJ newlyweds, battling cancer, victims of burglary
Senate panel eyes Del. prison working conditions
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Radio and TV host Alan Colmes dead at 66
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Senate panel eyes Del. prison working conditions
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
More Video