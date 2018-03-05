Oscars 2018 Winners Full List

The Shape of Water won best picture and also lead the number of Oscars won with four. Frances McDormand won for best actress, and Gary Oldman took home the Oscar for best actor.
Here is a complete list of the 2018 Oscar winners:
BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water -- WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri -- WINNER
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour -- WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- WINNER
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
Allison Janney, I, Tonya -- WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water -- WINNER
BEST SONG
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me, Coco -- WINNER
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
BEST SCORE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water -- WINNER
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 -- WINNER
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
The Darkest Hour
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Get Out -- WINNER
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me by Your Name -- WINNER
The Disaster Artist
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Logan
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child -- WINNER
Watu Wote/All of Us
My Nephew Emmett
The Eleven O'Clock
BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Heroin(e)
Edith + Eddie
Knife Skills
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 -- WINNER
Traffic Stop
BEST FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk -- WINNER
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049 -- WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco -- WINNER
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Lou
Dear Basketball -- WINNER
Revolting Rhymes
Negative Space
Garden Party
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman -- WINNER
On Body and Soul
Loveless
The Insult
The Square
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Shape of Water -- WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Beauty and the Beast
BEST SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk -- WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk -- WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
Faces/Places
Icarus -- WINNER
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread -- WINNER
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Darkest Hour -- WINNER
Wonder
Victoria and Abdul
