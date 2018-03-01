  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars' Governors Ball to feature fine food with a side of film history

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2018 Governors Ball will be held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom and is expected to be attended by some 1500 guests including Oscar winners and nominees

By
For the 24th consecutive year, legendary celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his team are in charge the culinary masterpieces served at the 2018 Governors Ball following the Oscars, preparing a menu of more than 30 creative dishes.

"We have a caviar bar, we have our pizzas, the mini burgers, a lot of little appetizers around, and then people come in and can get their little asparagus soup, maybe a baked potato with caviar," Puck said.

This year's Governors Ball will be held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom and is expected to be attended by some 1500 guests, including Oscar winners and nominees.

The ball also features specially made wine by the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, flower arrangements by Mark's Garden, signature cocktails and genuine film relics.

"The actual artifacts came from fellow governors or came from friends we knew, fellow filmmakers," Academy governor Lois Burwell said.

Burwell and event producer Cheryl Cecchetto helped create a theme celebrating the history, cinematic vision, ingenuity and artistry of film in the near century since the Oscars were first held.

"You're going to see all the areas of film when you look around, and they're spotlit, beautifully spotlit," Cecchetto said. "You're going to see them pop out."

"I really think the Oscars is the greatest party in America, and the most important one," Puck said. "I mean, everywhere I go, people say 'oh Wolfgang, we saw you at the Oscars. We love the Oscars."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Related
Oscars' Governors Ball to feature fine food, film relics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Greta Gerwig and Laurie Metcalf talk mothers, daughters and movies
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel promises 'big unscripted surprise'
Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!
Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie coming in hot: Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Massive Nor'easter To Rake Mid Atlantic/Northeast
Jersey Shore prepares for nor'easter
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
Allentown mayor found guilty in corruption trial
Officials: U.S. Marshal killed by friendly fire in Harrisburg
Philly officer accused of slamming handcuffed man charged
Police: 10-year-old boy behind Gloucester Co. school threats
Lawsuit filed against school after teen sexually molested
Show More
PennDOT, PECO prepare for nor'easter
Delaware City preps for flooding as storm approaches
Ardmore man arrested on child pornography charges
Kenney seeks property tax hike to help schools
Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Massive Nor'easter To Rake Mid Atlantic/Northeast
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
More Video