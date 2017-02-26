The Oscars started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theater, but host Jimmy Kimmel didn't take long throwing in some political jokes as he took the stage.Timberlake kicked off the Academy Awards with a politics-free performance of his Oscar-nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling."Kimmel didn't stray entirely from politics. He took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem "less racist."He also struck an irreverent but sarcastic tone, singling out best actress nominee Meryl Streep, whom Trump previously called "overrated" after her fiery Golden Globes speech last month. Listing some of her credits, Kimmel said she "phoned it in for over 50 films." He also led a standing ovation for the actress before telling her: "Nice dress, by the way. Is that an Ivanka?"The host then said Trump was sure to tweet about the Oscars at 5 a.m. "during his bowl movements."The night's first winner was Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor in "Moonlight." He thanked his wife for "being such a soldier" while being pregnant during the making of the film. The couple welcomed their daughter four days ago.