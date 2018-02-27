OSCARS

Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!

In preparation for the 2018 Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, we thought it would be fun to present some Oscar Trivia to celebrate the biggest movie party on the planet.

How well do you know the films, stars and memorable moments of the Academy Awards past? Theres only one way to find out! Take our 21-Question Salute to Oscar Trivia right now!

Be sure to watch LIVE OSCAR SUNDAY MARCH 4 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC for even more memorable moments!


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritymovies
OSCARS
Gary Oldman talks transformation into Winston Churchill
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'
Kimmel says another Oscars goof 'would be funny'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gary Oldman talks transformation into Winston Churchill
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'
Kimmel says another Oscars goof 'would be funny'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cherry Hill students stage walkout for suspended teacher
1 dead, 2 injured in Strawberry Mansion house fire
Phillies to induct Roy Halladay into Wall of Fame
LeBron James says Philly billboards are "very flattering"
Violent Pizza Hut holdup caught on camera
Pharmacy robbers caught on camera in Philadelphia
Eagles punter Donnie Jones announces retirement
2 people, including off-duty Philly cop, found dead in home
Show More
Innocent bystander among 3 shot in North Philly
Police: Road rage suspect displayed bat
Lawyer defends Florida deputy who didn't stop shooter
Video shows shooting at Hunting Park restaurant
3 men sought for Wawa robbery in Mount Airy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos