BULLYING

Pa. girl's anti-bullying plea gets support from Hugh Jackman

EMBED </>More Videos

Jackman shows support to bullied Pa. girl. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

SCRANTON, Pa. --
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.

The video first appeared on Cassidy Warner's Facebook page last month, when the fourth-grader held up signs describing her experience at her elementary school.

Cassidy says she's been bullied since first grade. She says she's been spat on, been hit and had her hair pulled. She says whenever she sits at a lunch table other kids leave.

Jackman on Wednesday posted a supportive message to Cassidy, saying he wants her to know she's "loved, special and smart."



Cassidy's mother reposted the video after her Facebook account was shut down this month. Her father tells the Scranton Times-Tribune that John Adams Elementary School has changed her lunch period and recess in response.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpennsylvania newsbullyingteenagerhugh jackmanfacebookentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BULLYING
School superintendent accused of bullying by former student
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Pennsylvania mom says teachers bullied her child
More bullying
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Idol Sweepstakes
Avengers: Infinity War Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
Police search for Easter Sunday murder suspect
3 injured in Hunting Park fire, residents escape through window
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Detectives make arrest in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
Flyers fall to Penguins 7-0 in Game 1
Air Force Major surprises family at Phillies game
Show More
Driver crashes into Delco auto body shop
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Feeling Like Summer on Friday
Free coffee for Wawa Day on Thursday
Scott Kingery's sac fly lifts Phillies over Reds 4-3 in 12th
More News