Pennsylvania Ballet "Swan Lake" - 2018 Sweepstakes

Staged by Angel Corella (after Petipa)Music by Peter Ilyich TchaikovskyThis season we premiere a traditional Swan Lake, complete with the evil Von Rothbart presiding over his ock of maiden swans in a dark, lakeside glen. Perhaps love does not conquer all?In the history of ballet, Swan Lake truly stands alone. This masterpiece of choreography, music, and story connects with audiences and lls them with emotion like no other ballet. Grace, artistry, and beauty create a performance of true elegance in this spectacular production.