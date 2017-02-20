Pharrell, Lil Wayne joining The Roots for Philadelphia picnic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Roots will be joined by some big names in music at their annual picnic in Philadelphia this summer.
Looks whose coming to join us. Tickets available right now @ https://t.co/XBme6XHApn #RootsPicnic #Philly #10thannual pic.twitter.com/goRe08w5Mc— The Roots (@theroots) February 20, 2017
The 10th Annual Roots Picnic will take place at the Festival Pier at Penn's Landing on Saturday, June 3.
Headlining the show with The Roots will be Pharrell.
The lineup includes Lil Wayne, Solange, 21 Savage, Kimbra, Black Thought & J. Period Live Mixtape featuring Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, Scott Storch, as well as Thundercat, Virgil Abloh, Michael Kiwanuka, Pete Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, James Vincent McMorrow, Noname, Gilles Peterson featuring MC Earl Zinger, Khalid, DJ Spinna, PNB Rock, Tunji Ige, Anthony Someboyd of Quitehype, and DJ N.O.C.
Ladies and Gents,— J.PERIOD (@jperiodBK) February 20, 2017
Get ready for the ILLest @BlackThought & J.PERIOD Live Mixtape of all time. @FatJoe @ScottStorch @MobbDeep
? #RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/MVPSA1AzNU
Tickets for the Roots Picnics are available now through Ticketmaster.
General Admission Seating is $75. VIP Package tickets cost $225 each.
VIP tickets include access to VIP patio with main stage view, access to VIP cash bars, private VIP festival entrance, on-site experience concierge, and snacks.
#RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/96ay8lFwAy— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) February 20, 2017
------
Report a correction or typo