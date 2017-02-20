ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pharrell, Lil Wayne joining The Roots for Philadelphia picnic

FILE - In this July 4, 2014 file photo, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, left, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots, perform during an Independence Day celebration in Philadel (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Roots will be joined by some big names in music at their annual picnic in Philadelphia this summer.



The 10th Annual Roots Picnic will take place at the Festival Pier at Penn's Landing on Saturday, June 3.

Headlining the show with The Roots will be Pharrell.

The lineup includes Lil Wayne, Solange, 21 Savage, Kimbra, Black Thought & J. Period Live Mixtape featuring Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, Scott Storch, as well as Thundercat, Virgil Abloh, Michael Kiwanuka, Pete Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, James Vincent McMorrow, Noname, Gilles Peterson featuring MC Earl Zinger, Khalid, DJ Spinna, PNB Rock, Tunji Ige, Anthony Someboyd of Quitehype, and DJ N.O.C.


Tickets for the Roots Picnics are available now through Ticketmaster.

General Admission Seating is $75. VIP Package tickets cost $225 each.

VIP tickets include access to VIP patio with main stage view, access to VIP cash bars, private VIP festival entrance, on-site experience concierge, and snacks.



