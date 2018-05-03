ENTERTAINMENT

Phiilly's 'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire

Chef Jose Garces gives speaks at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Culinary Literacy Center, Monday, June 2, 2014, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An "Iron Chef" from Philadelphia has announced he's filing for bankruptcy and selling his restaurant empire.

Jose Garces filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday and a Louisiana hospitality company has offered to buy the Garces Group for $5 million.

Garces gained fame after winning the second season of Food Network's "The Next Iron Chef."

The 45-year-old has previously blamed his financial collapse on the closing of Atlantic City's Revel casino and the four restaurants he operated there and the closing of the Amada location he opened in New York.

Garces says his restaurants will operate as usual, and he expects few job cuts once Ballard Brands takes over.

The deal is expected to close in 45 to 60 days.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfoodcelebrity chefbankruptcy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video
Chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from KoP Mall, suspects sought
Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Wildwood to allow parking on part of the beach
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
Sunoco Pipeline fined for 1 gas pipeline, restarts another
Show More
2-alarm fire destroys home in Mansfield, NJ
Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
2 men arrested at Starbucks speak with GMA after settlement reached
Trash truck fire lights up sky in Whitemarsh Twp.
More News