"Philadelphia: The Great Experiment" World Stage to Air on 6abc, Thursday at 7:30pm

After the Civil War, Philadelphia throws the biggest party in American history, the Centennial Faire. The city enters a new era of big plans and accomplishments with a towering new City Hall, Fairmount Park and and the grand Wanamaker store, but an undertow of corruption threatens everything.

Join us for the next chapter of "Philadelphia: The Great Experiment" World Stage Thursday at 7:30pm on 6abc.

Learn more at historyofphilly.com/
